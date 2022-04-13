Texas Tech’s spring football game on April 23 will tip off at noon and feature a couple of new faces on offense, but also some returning players. Tech has a three-man quarterback battle going on and a new wide receivers coach as the Red Raiders roll out a renovated skill position group.
Senior Tyler Shough is returning for 2022 and started the first game of the season last year. He was assumed to be the number one guy until he broke his collarbone mid-season, starting the quarterback carousel.
Shough played four games and threw for 872 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Donovan Smith is returning for his second year, playing in 11 games as a true-freshman. Smith’s opportunity came after Henry Colombi, who is not returning to Tech this season, was injured.
Smith played the most games of any of the four quarterbacks throwing for 1181 yards and seven touchdowns. He also propelled Tech to its first bowl win since 2013 after beating Mississippi State University at the Liberty Bowl.
The other quarterback in the room is redshirt-freshman Behren Morton. He appeared in two games in the 2021 season and attempted three throws, one of which was completed. Morton, a former Elite 11 quarterback, has been given an opportunity to earn the starting job in the spring.
McGuire said there is not a better quarterback room in the country. He pointed to the athleticism and competitiveness working hand-in-hand with how offensive coordinator Zach Kittley calls plays.
“If there's a better three in the country as far as competition I want to see it,” McGuire said. “There's so many things that those guys do, and again it's good that coach Kittley gets to call the same offense because they’re all three mobile.”
Kittley was hired this offseason from Western Kentucky University where he called plays for the number two ranked offense in the country, according to NCAA. There, his offense accumulated 7494 yards, averaging 535.3 yards per game and 7.7 yards per play.
Kittley plans to bring back the air-raid offense that the Red Raiders are used to seeing. At WKU, his quarterback threw 49 pass attempts a game, something that Tech fans haven’t seen since former quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kittley brings in a new offense, but wide receivers coach Emmit Jones says the wide receivers have reacted well to the new plays.
“They’ve responded great. Get those guys open and laterally be open and utilize their God given ability in space. One on One situations.”, Jones said.
When asked about who has impressed him so far, Jones said junior wide receiver Myles Price has. Jones says he’s putting in the work to be even better than what he was last year, a year where he racked up 523 yard and two touchdowns.
“Myles Price, he's actually learning the fundamentals of the position that are making him even better than what we've seen in the past.”, Jones said. “He jumps out and has great ball skills and tracks it well, has great body control and is extremely confident.”
McGuire chimed in on the receiving group and said that transfer wide receiver Brady Boyd has turned heads in the spring so far. Boyd transferred from the University of Minnesota where he played in four games, tallying up 18 yards on two catches, according to ESPN.
“He's got really good ball skills. He's very intelligent.”, McGuire said. “You know, he's got a great football mind and he's a tough kid. He's deceptive when you look at him. He's deceptively fast.”
Throughout the battle between the three quarterbacks, Jones said the receivers have not shown any favoritism to any of them. The receivers are confident in all three and see no drop off when running routes for them.
“Those wide receivers like all three of those quarterbacks, they are true students of the game. They are pretty much the office coordinator on the football field,” Jones said. “But, there's no drop off and even when those guys come in, I haven't heard any favoritism towards this guy or that guy.”
McGuire has three quarterbacks that all have the ability to start in this upcoming fall season. Add that with a group of receivers that coaches have said they are impressed with and Kittleys offense, McGuire may not have to worry about the offensive skill players too much.
McGuire mentioned that there is not a starter yet, and that all three will continue to compete for the job. With that, he also added that we should not be surprised if we see all three of them at some point in a game.
“Don't be surprised if we have packages for all three,” McGuire said. “We want to keep them all healthy, but we also want to play 11 on 11.”
