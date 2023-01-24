There was a special group among the spectators at Texas Tech men's basketball practice Tuesday afternoon: the family of sophomore big man Daniel Batcho. The Paris, France native said it's been nearly three years since the family last saw each other in person.
"The last time I saw my family was the summer of 2020," Batcho told media shortly before practice. "It just makes me feel happy, it makes me feel home to have their energy, makes me feel more peaceful."
The 6'11" forward was seen taking in the sights of United Supermarkets Arena with his family, and even shooting around with his younger brother before practice started.
#TexasTech’s Daniel Batcho said the last time he’d seen his family was in the summer of 2020.They were present at early afternoon practice and are expected to be in attendance for tomorrow night’s bout against West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/KraKKfb8zd— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) January 24, 2023
"It was actually a surprise for my brother, because it was his birthday yesterday and I made it a like a gift to make him come here," Batcho said. "Both my brother and my sister play basketball, so hopefully, who knows, one day he'll be at Texas Tech."
Tech head coach Mark Adams said he's happy to see Batcho have the comfort of his family's presence after being away from home for so long.
"It's been a long, long time since he's got to see his mom, been about three years, I don't know if I could go three weeks without seeing mine," Adams said. "Bless his heart, he's made such a tremendous sacrifice, so happy for him to get family here for a few days, and I expect him to play well against West Virginia."
The Red Raiders host the Mountaineers tomorrow night at 6 p.m.
