The Texas Tech track and field program wrapped up the first home meet of the outdoor season this past weekend at the Masked Rider Open.
On a Friday featuring only four events, Tech claimed first in three of them. Senior Seasons Usual extended her top NCAA mark in the women’s discus with a mark of 59.49-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Gabe Oladipo claimed the other two top finishes in the men’s Discus and shot put, according to Tech Athletics. In the discus, Oladipo threw a season-best of 58.94-meters, currently the tenth best mark in the country. In the shot put, Oladipo made his event debut with a first-place finish on a mark of 17.70-meters.
Junior Demisha Roswell makes history in the women’s wind-aided 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.66 seconds, setting a new personal record in the process, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Jacolby Shelton finished second in the men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 20.47 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. This was Shelton’s debut in this event and his time is currently fifth in the nation.
Sophomore Onaara Obamuwagun leaped into the record books in the women’s triple jump with a second-place finish and mark of 13.34-meters, according to Tech Athletics. This mark currently puts her seventh in the country and seventh all-time in Tech history.
Sophomore Sylvia Schulz clocks a new personal record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.82 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. This time ties her for ninth in the NCAA and is the seventh-fastest time in Tech history.
In the men’s 1500-meter, Tech claimed the first, second, fourth and fifth spot, according to Tech Athletics. Two athletes set new personal records in the race including Freshman Edward Rush who finished first (3:51.50) and sophomore Paul Sherrill who finished fourth (3:55.12).
Tech claimed the top four spots in the women’s pole vault, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Chole Wall finished first (4.31-meters) followed by junior Ryleigh Redding (4.16-meters), sophomore Sarah Tackitt (4.01-meters) and senior Allyn Tyer (3.86-meters).
In the women’s Javelin throw, Tech claimed the top two spots, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Callie Jones only landed two marks with her best, and event best, mark of 44.42-meters. Senior Maria Sotomayor finished right behind her with a season-best mark of 42.85-meters.
In her season debut in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase run, junior Kyra Young placed first with a time of 11:52.87, according to Tech Athletics. The next closest competitor finished 22 seconds behind her.
Sophomore Caleb Wilborn picked up where he left off at the Texas Relays with a first-place finish in the men’s high jump, according to Tech Athletics. After being the only athlete to clear 2.02-meters, Wilborn cleared the next mark of 2.07-meters before failing to clear 2.12-meters.
In the men’s pole vault, freshman Colton Naffziger finished first overall with a winning height of 5.28-meters according to Tech Athletics. Naffziger attempted his personal record of 5.34-meters but failed to do so in three attempts.
In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, sophomore Michaela Lewis set a new personal record and finished second with a time of 54.54 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will hit the road again Friday and Saturday for the West Texas A&M Invitational in Canyon.
