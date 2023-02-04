Texas Tech track and field wrapped up its first road trip of the season at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The Red Raiders brought less competitors compared to previous meets, but still secured top three placements in multiple events.
On Friday, Tech saw senior Courtney Lindsey claim second overall in the men’s 200 meter dash with a time of 20.58 seconds. Senior Adam Clayton made his 200 debut for Tech, finishing 16th at 20.97 seconds.
Other notable competitions for Tech on the first day included the women’s pole vault, in which senior Ryleigh Redding finished 11th, junior Sarah Tackitt finished 13th and sophomore Olivia Cade finished 16th. As well, junior Kiah Dubarry-Gay made her event debut in the women’s 200 meter dash, finishing 25th with a time of 24.05 seconds.
The men and women’s 60 meter hurdles highlighted the second second day of competition for Tech. On the men’s side, junior Caleb Dean finished second out of the collegiate competition and third overall with a time of 7.62 seconds, which was good for second fastest in both the NCAA and in Tech history. For the women’s side, senior Demisha Roswell finished second overall with a time of 8.03 seconds, a time that places sixth all-time in Tech history.
At the conclusion of the meet, senior pole vaulter Zach Bradford broke the Tech pole vault record for the third week in a row with a height of 5.83 meters, cracking the 19-foot barrier. The record was a new personal best for Bradford as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.