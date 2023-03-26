The No. 43 Texas Tech women’s tennis team defeated Kansas State, 6-1, Sunday at McLeod Tennis Center. A forfeited game in singles play guided the Red Raiders to victory, who improved to 12-6 on the season.
Tech head coach Adam Herendeen emphasized how crucial it is for the team to work together to ensure success.
“One thing we talk a lot about is tennis in college is a team sport and the strength of our team is the team,” Herendeen said. “We really have a lot of spots we can win it, but it takes everybody coming up and working together.”
Tech jumped ahead in doubles play, as Tech fifth-year senior Olivia Peet and sophomore Cristina Tiglea racked up a 6-4 win over Kansas State’s Florentine Dekkers and Farhat Quamar to clinch the doubles point.
With the Red Raiders up 1-0 over the Wildcats entering singles play, Tech was awarded another win as Kansas State forfeited one of the matches due to an insufficient amount of players.
At court four, junior Metka Komac put another point on the scoreboard for the Red Raiders with a 6-1, 6-1, straight set win over Quamar.
Kansas State claimed its first and only point at court five in singles play, as Rozalia Gruszczynska defeated Tech freshman Arina Oreshchenkova, 6-3, 6-3.
The Red Raiders quickly answered back, as freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko defeated Kansas State’s Manami Ukita 6-3, 6-4 at court three, her fourth singles win of the year. Tiglea expanded Tech’s lead to distance with a win over Vanesa Suarez 6-4, 6-2 shortly after.
Peet punched in the match-winning point against Florentine Dekkers 6-4, 7-5, 1 (10), to give the Red Raiders a 6-1 Big 12 victory.
Tech continues conference play and with five more matches, the Big 12 Championship is just around the corner. Despite the pressure, Herendeen focuses more on how the team is improving and playing their best.
“We feel like we’re playing better and better. We didn’t get up to as good of a start as we would have liked but our goal is to be playing our best tennis in May and that’s what we're working towards,” Herendeen said. “I think this weekend shows that the team continues to improve and we have a monster weekend coming up next weekend.”
The Red Raiders will be back in action against Baylor on Friday at 5 p.m. at the McLeod Tennis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.