Texas Tech women's golf opened its season Monday at the 2022 Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M., finishing seventh among 17 competing programs. The two-day event was hosted by the University of New Mexico at its UNM: Championship Golf Course.
Of the five Red Raiders competing, sophomore Chiara Horder finished a team-high -2. Hailing from Baldham, Germany, Horder shot a 66 on the 18-hole, which led the entire board.
Kent State's Mayka Hoogeboom ended Tuesday as the individual winner, finishing -8.
Tech's only other top-40 performance came from sophomore Libby Fleming, who finished tied for 35th. Fleming ender her day +6.
As a team, the seventh-place Red Raiders shot 880 (+16), 27 more strokes than team champion Ohio State (-11).
It's a quick turnaround for the Red Raiders, as they head to College Station for the "Mo" Morial Invitational on Sept. 20-21.
