The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to the Baylor Bears 71-61 Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center in Waco, allowing Baylor to secure the season sweep over the Lady Raiders. Freshman guard Kilah Freelon led the way for the Lady Raiders in the loss, scoring a season-high 13 points while hauling in four rebounds.
Although Freelon didn’t attempt any short from long range, she only missed one shot on 5-6 shooting on the night.
After starting all five super-seniors in their last two contests, Tech head coach Krista Gerlich inserted Rhyle McKinney into the starting lineup. McKinney showcased her in-game heroics in the Lady Raiders’ last outing in their 69-68 overtime win where McKinney scored the game-winning shot.
After Tech senior guard Tatum Veitenheimer scored the first basket of the game off of an intercepted pass, the Bears went on a 9-0 run, as the Lady Raiders were held scoreless until the 5:03 mark.
Baylor continued their momentum into the second quarter. With the help of Bears guard Catarina Ferreira, Baylor outscored the Lady Raiders 21-15 in the quarter to give the Bears a double-digit lead entering the half.
The Lady Raiders came out of halftime swinging, holding the Bears scoreless for the first four minutes of the quarter. The scoring drought allowed Tech to build a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Bears regained the lead with 6:17 left to play in the fourth quarter and ultimately prevailed, 71-61. Tech fell to 5-11 in conference play with the loss.
The Lady Raiders will return to the United Supermarkets Arena for the final time on March 1, where they’ll face off against the TCU Horned Frogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.