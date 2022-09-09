On the heels of a 63-10 thrashing of Murray State last Saturday, Texas Tech football is set for its first test of the season against No. 25 Houston at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6. The game will mark a rematch of the last season’s week one contest, which Tech prevailed 38-21 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Despite Tech’s recent history with the Cougars, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jerand Bradley said that it will not be the Red Raiders of old playing on the field.
“This is a different team this year,” Bradley said, who appeared in four games for Tech as a freshman in 2021. “We didn’t really run the stuff that we did on offense or defense last year so (Houston is) gonna see a lot of different stuff … we gotta see what they can do with it.”
In June, it was announced that Houston will officially leave the American Athletic Conference and join the Big 12 starting in the fall of 2023. Tech head coach Joey McGuire acknowledged the rivalry between the two schools and the wider implications that the game will have in the future.
“They’re a Big 12 opponent now. I know it’s not this year, but they are,” McGuire said. “It’s going to be a great game. Anytime you get to play a ranked opponent, it’s always a great measuring stick.”
The Cougars come to Lubbock 1-0 after escaping their season opener against UTSA with a triple overtime victory in San Antonio. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune was responsible for all five touchdowns in the win, including one on the ground.
Senior defensive tackle and Houston-area native Tony Bradford Jr. said that the Red Raider defense will have to be aware of Tune’s mobility.
“He’s a guy that likes to run, he can run,” Bradford said Tuesday. “Which is fine, that means we just all have to be locked in up front and keeping him contained and keeping him inside that box so we can attack him that way.”
Despite Tune’s versatility and workload, it is junior wideout Nathanial Dell who has been hearing NFL chatter for the Cougars. Dell is coming off his best collegiate season to date, finishing with 12 touchdowns in 2021, which was good enough for eighth in the nation.
Though only one of those touchdowns came against the Red Raiders last season, Dell has certainly caught the eyes of Tech’s coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said keeping the ball away from the wide receiver is a priority for the Red Raiders.
“He’s a guy that is extremely explosive, he’s quick, he’s fast … we have to know where he’s at all the time,” DeRuyter said. “They’re going to find ways to get the ball to him, we’ve gotta figure out ways to not let that happen.”
In their most recent half of play, Tech’s defense didn’t allow a point nor a first down. Still, DeRuyter emphasized that Tech’s defense has plenty to improve upon before it faces off against Houston, including “discipline” and “leverage”.
We had an opponent (in Murray State) who was a little bit overmatched … we have a lot of things to correct,” DeRuyter said Monday. “Our guys know we’re not brushing over anything. We’re coaching them harder this week … I think we can be a championship level defense, but not the way we played Saturday.”
Sophomore Donovan Smith will be under center for the Red Raiders, as he replaced starting quarterback Tyler Shough early against the Racers. McGuire said Shough will be out for at least the next two weeks and then evaluated but added that his timetable is “anywhere between three and six weeks to recover.”
“I hate it for Tyler, the kid’s worked his tail off,” McGuire said. “But he’ll be back and those guys are more than capable to step in and go out and lead us to a win.”
With Smith now the starter for the time being, Tech coaches and players have expressed the confidence they have in the young quarterback. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said the offense won’t be much different with Smith taking snaps.
“We’re not gonna change schematically what we do, we’ve kind of tailored those guys to be prepared for their opportunity,” Kittley said. “Donovan was unbelievable, very poised and ready for the moment. He came in and just balled out, to be honest.”
Smith went 14-16 with 221 yards and four touchdowns in relief of Shough, though he will face a more formidable defense against Houston in his first start of the season. The Cougars combined for three sacks against UTSA, something McGuire said has become their calling card.
“Defensively, they play football the way you’re supposed to play: they run to the ball like their hair’s on fire, they’re very aggressive,” McGuire said. “They call themselves ‘Sack Ave’ because they sack the quarterback a lot … they’re going to put a lot of pressure on us offensively.”
Tech is looking to extend its win streak against Houston to seven on Saturday, according to Tech Athletics.
The game will be televised by FS1 and can be streamed through the FOX Sports app.
