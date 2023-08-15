Fresh off a 16-13 season, Texas Tech Volleyball, led by eighth-year head coach Tony Graystone, will endure a host of changes around the program as they gear up for the upcoming year.
The roster for the 2023-2024 season, which was confirmed in a media release by Tech athletics July 7, will consist of the following new players listed in the graphic.
When assessing the roster makeup, Graystone said his team will be more physically imposing in comparison to last year's group.
“We've definitely gotten bigger. The size of our team is noticeable and I just think that we've got more depth than we've ever had before,” Graystone said. “So as we put this roster together, these are the things I was hoping to see.”
When addressing what the team will look to improve upon the most from last season, Graystone had the following to say.
“If we're gonna be critical of last year's team, I wasn't happy with our first touch and I wasn't happy with the consistency,” Graystone said. “We've got so many new players. I think we're looking at you know, the depth, the size, the first touch, I think is going to be a big key. We’re going to see better connections with our hitters.”
However, transfer players are not the only new faces this season as the coaching staff around Graystone has also seen an overhaul.
Reese Rhodes, a senior setter, gave insight as to how the new coaches have left their imprint on the team.
“I think they bring a lot of energy and a different presence in the gym,” Rhodes said.
Maddie Correa, a junior libero for the team, also weighed in on the new staff after their first practice of the season.
“They're all completely different people, but they bring so much to the table and we've already seen that within the three hours that we were with them.”
The coaches new to Graystone’s staff include Alisa Blair, Tatum Rohme, Emily Hill, Mikayla Ell, and Katie Munger.
Another change facing the team this season is the scheduling format of volleyball in the Big 12, which has been revamped due to the addition of conference newcomers Cincinnati, Houston, Brigham Young and Central Florida.
As a result of the conference realignment, the Big 12 now deploys an 18 game conference volleyball schedule as opposed to the previous 16 game conference schedule.
Graystone shared his thoughts on how his team’s preparation will be altered by the accommodation of extra games.
“When you have nine (other) teams, there's always a team that’s off,” Graystone said. “So it was nice that if you knew you had a couple of weeks then you got through it you'd have a little time to recover and train a little bit and rest up. Now that all goes away.”
Despite the addition of four new schools, each team will only play two additional games, meaning teams in the conference will no longer play every other member twice.
This change will affect Tech volleyball as they will only square-off against Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati and Iowa State once this season while facing off against all other conference opponents twice.
The volleyball team will showcase their team for the first time in a scrimmage amongst themselves in the Red and Black Scrimmage 6 p.m. August 19 at United Supermarkets Arena.
Their first exhibition game will be 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the U.S.A when they take on Houston Christian as part of the 2023 Under Armour Challenge. Conference play for the Red Raiders will start Sept. 22 against Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.