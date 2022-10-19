Texas Tech's volleyball team was defeated by the Baylor Bears 3-1 Wednesday night despite the Red Raiders' senior outside hitter Reagan Cooper putting up 16 kills during the match.
Going into the match, the Red Raiders’ record against Baylor was 11-31 with the last meeting between the two teams ending in the Bears favor 3-1, according to Tech Athletics.
The first set of the match began with momentum swinging back and forth between teams. Baylor went on two runs in the set, including a 6-2 run near the end of the first set which the Red Raiders weren't able to recover from as the Bears took the first set of the match 25-20 despite senior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan putting up five kills and an ace.
Tech was able to recover in the second set with Cooper leading the way with five kills in the set to add to her two previous kills in the previous set. With the lead shifting back and forth during the set, neither team was able to gain a lead larger than three points. The Red Raiders won the set 25-23 with Cooper getting the set winning kill.
The third set of the match was nearly identical previous set. Both teams fought back and forth for the lead, with the margin of the lead not getting any larger than 4 in the duration of the set. Despite Cooper’s six kill effort, the Bears took the third set 27-25.
The Red Raiders got off to a slow start in the fourth set after giving up an 11-4 run to Baylor and were never able to recover during the set. Tech lost the set 25-19 and the match 3-1, unable to spark a win streak.
Up next for the Red Raiders will be a trip to Ames, Iowa where they will face off against Iowa State on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
