The Red Raider volleyball team is set for action Friday-Sunday for non-conference tournament play. The SMU DoubleTree Invitational, hosted at the Moody Coliseum, consists of four schools: Southern Methodist University, Texas Tech, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and LSU.
The Red Raiders (6-3) are coming off a break following a short road trip where they lost games against North Texas and Abilene Christian.
Tech will take on the SMU Mustangs (3-5) to open the tournament up at 7 p.m. Friday. This will be the 13th all-time match between the two, as the Red Raiders lead the series 10-2.
Following up at 2 p.m. Saturday will be a test against the LSU Tigers, who sit at 3-4 on the season. LSU has gotten the best of Tech in the past as they have the all-time 8-5 edge.
The Red Raiders will wrap things up in Dallas with a closing match against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (5-4) at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tech holds an all-time undefeated 4-0 record against the Islanders.
Red Raiders to watch for throughout the weekend include sophomore outside hitter Brynn Williams who leads the team with 132 kills, as well as freshmen middle blockers Kate Hansen and Reagen Engler who lead the team in blocks with 49 and 35 on the season, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
The tournament will cap off the Red Raiders’ non-conference slate, as the Kansas Jayhawks travel to Lubbock Sept. 22 to kick off Big-12 play.
