Texas Tech women’s volleyball took their first loss of the season in the hands of the Wyoming Cowgirls in four sets Saturday night at the United Supermarket Arena.
The non-conference matchup took place in Tech’s first game of the Red Raider Classic: a tournament featuring the Texas A&M Commerce Lions, Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns, Wyoming Cowgirls and the host, Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The first set was a dominant showing by the Red Raiders, with freshman Abby Dickinson leading the way with her serving ability. The front court of the Red Raiders showed up on defense courtesy of freshmen Reagan Engler and Kate Hansen. Wyoming didn’t come out prepared as Tech took the set 25-17.
However, the Red Raiders started to digress, finding themselves in a hole amidst the second set. The Cowgirls defended the serve much better and avoided dropping two straight sets, with a count of 28-26.
The third set showed signs of concern for Tech, as they couldn’t get it done on offense or defense, finding themselves in holes too deep to crawl out of. The Red Raiders defense, which shined in the first set, started to open up. The Cowgirls took complete advantage of Tech's lack of communication which led to those defensive woes and took the set 25-17.
The fourth set mirrored the third, as the Cowgirls continued to dominate. The energy Wyoming brought outweighed that of the team with home court advantage.
Cowgirl’s Sophomore Tierney Barlow led the way with 18 kills, followed by Senior Corin Carruth’s 17 as the final set ended at 25-13.
Tech falls to 4-1 as Wyoming stays undefeated with a 5-0 record.
Texas Tech’s next game will be Sunday afternoon at 2pm as they take on the Texas A&M Commerce Lions at the USA. It will be the first game of a double header as they will close the tournament against the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns at 7pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.