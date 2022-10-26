Texas Tech volleyball lost to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in a clean sweep Wednesday night at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin. Tech sits at 3-6 in Big 12 play with four straight conference losses.
The Red Raiders once again struggled to find offensive rhythm, a story that has become common without setters Ellie Baumert and Reese Rhodes. Since the Iowa State game Oct. 21, Tech has failed to secure more than 25 assists in a match, according to Tech Athletics.
After a competitive first set, Texas ran away with the match, securing the sweep with double-digit victories in the second and third set. Tech failed to crack above single digit points in the later two sets.
Tech was led by senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer, who provided the bulk of the offense with 11 kills. Seven of Sauer's 11 kills came in the first set.
With the loss, the Red Raiders stand at seventh place in the Big 12. As well, Tech's losing streak to Texas extends to 44 games, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will now look ahead to a home match against the Baylor Bears Nov. 2.
