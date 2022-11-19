Texas Tech volleyball's losing streak ended Saturday with a sweep over the West Virginia Mountaineers at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders had lost their previous eight contests, with their most recent win coming in a 3-1 win over Oklahoma Oct. 12.
Tech head coach Tony Graystone reflected on the past 38 days and what went right for his team this week.
"We were working hard, we're just not getting the results ... we've had a lot of things in front of us that we weren't expecting and things to work around, on top of just being in the Big 12 and the schedule that we had to play" Graystone said. "I thought last week we started to look like ourselves again ... all this week, we did a nice job of implementing what we're trying to get across."
Tech was in control for all three sets, posting 25-16, 28-15 and 25-17 victories. The sweep marked Tech's first since Sept. 28, according to Tech Athletics.
It was a balanced attack for the Red Raiders, as five different players recorded at least five kills in the win. Among the five was freshman outside hitter Brynn Williams, who received her second career start against the Mountaineers, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior outside hitter Reagan Cooper praised Williams' execution and composure after the win.
"I'm so proud of her ... she did a good job a really implementing the game plan, in terms of block setup," Cooper said. "She's normally a really composed person, but I was really proud of her for just taking it one point at a time ... she really just went out there and acted like she'd been playing in the starting lineup the whole year."
Cooper had an impactful match as well, finishing with seven kills on a season-high .700 percentage, according to Tech Athletics.
Cooper said her performance was the culmination of a week of fine-tuning with the setters.
"This was my first time starting as a right side, so I've been working all week on my range and my shots," Cooper said. "I was working with the setters this week a lot on being able to find shots more from around the block on the right side, so I'm happy that it payed off."
Now 4-10 in conference play, the Red Raiders have two more regular season games remaining: a road battle against Kansas State next Wednesday and their home finale against Kansas on Friday.
