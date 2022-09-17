Texas Tech redeemed itself in its second match of a doubleheader by sweeping the Arizona State Sun Devils 3-0 at United Supermarkets Arena as the team continued its run at the 2022 Red Raider Classic.
The Red Raiders went into the match with a 9-2 record on the season after losing to Oral Roberts 1-2 earlier in the afternoon. The Sun Devils entered the match with a record 5-5, also losing their first game of a doubleheader on Friday afternoon to SMU.
In the loss against Oral Roberts earlier in the afternoon, junior outside hitter Maddie O’Brien led the team with 11 kills, while junior setter Reese Rhodes had 43 assists and 16 digs which was the team high for both stats, according to Tech Athletics.
In the match against Arizona State, the Red Raiders took the first set by a narrow margin that also featured a lot of back and forth action with a score of 25-23 despite the Sun Devils recording more kills (16). During the set, senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer led the team with 4 kills.
In the second set, the Red Raiders never trailed and were up by as many as six points. Towards the end of the set, the Sun Devils went on a 6-1 run but would ultimately lose the set to Tech with a score of 25-22. Senior outside hitter Reagan Cooper scored the set clinching kill for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders were in control for a large portion of the third set, being up as many as nine points. However, much like the second set, the Sun Devils closed the gap towards the end of the set with a 8-2 run. Tech prevailed and won the set 25-21 to clinch the match and sweep.
Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer had another standout performance with 13 kills, eight digs, one block and one assist. Junior setter Reese Rhodes also added 34 assists, 14 digs and 4 kills.
Junior outside hitter Maddie O’Brien, who had five kills and three aces on the night, said amid her great performance, it wasn’t just her doing the heavy lifting.
“Honestly, I can't do without my teammates, it's something we've all been working on,” O’Brien said. “Trying to spread the ball out, try to get other players the ball in order to create opportunities for our pins and for our middles. Obviously we can't do it without our defense as well. The defense really put a huge impact on that tonight and they're all over the place. Reese Rhodes did an amazing job feeding the ball as well. So honestly, I couldn't have done any of it without them.”
Head coach Tony Graystone spoke on how the team as a whole were able to bounce back after losing to Oral Roberts Friday afternoon.
“It started with just our side of the net, I felt the whole match against (ORU) we were just fighting ourselves and there was just this cloud over us,” Graystone said. “We just couldn't snap out of it … and then they got confident and we were just playing uphill the whole way.”
“We just needed a hard reset and so I felt as soon as we got through warm ups and we had our last words before the match started, I could see it in their eyes. We were ready to play and you can tell that we're past whatever went on this afternoon,” Graystone added.
Up next for the Red Raiders will be a match against UTRGV on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 PM.
