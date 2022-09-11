Texas Tech volleyball suffered its first loss on the season during the Adidas Invitational on Sept. 9-11 at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston. The Red Raiders are now 8-1 for the year, ending their best statistical start since 2014.
Tech charted off wins against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Brown during the tournament weekend, with clean sweeps over both opponents. The Red Raiders now have five sweeps in their nine matches played on the year.
Junior setter Reese Rhodes surpassed a career milestone against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, achieving 500 career assists. As well, Rhodes now has 339 assists on the season, according to Tech Athletics
Big 12 defensive player of the week, Maddie Correa, had another double-digit dig performance in the match against Brown. With 18 digs on the match, Correa put up one less than her season high.
A defensive heavy focus guided the Red Raiders in its two sweeps, as neither Texas A&M-Corpus Christi nor Brown were able to score 20 points in any of the sets played.
The Red Raiders comeback effort against Rice fell just short, losing in the fifth set after starting off down two sets to one. Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer led the way for Tech with 21 kills.
Fifth year middle blocker Karrington Jones also exceeded a career milestone against Rice, marking two career achievements for Red Raider players during the tournament. Jones eclipsed the 500 kill mark on her career, joining Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper who also surpassed 500 kills earlier this season.
Tech will now return to Lubbock to host the Red Raider invitational on Sept. 15-17, and will look to rebuild momentum after the first loss of the season. The Red Raiders will play their first home game since defeating Tarleton State on Aug. 30.
