Texas Tech volleyball finished its run at the 2022 Red Raider Classic with a 3-2 comeback victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. This marked Tony Graystones 100th win as a Red Raider.
The Texas Tech volleyball team reverse swept UT-Rio Grande Valley, its final opponent of the Red Raider Classic tournament.
For the second time in three games, the Red Raiders found themselves playing from behind as UTRGV took the first two sets 25-23 and 26-24. In the second set, Tech battled back from 16-20 and 22-24 deficits before the Vaqueros pulled away with the set.
Attack efficiency was an issue early for Tech, who finished each of the first two sets with sub-.300 hit percentages.
Down 2-0 and facing their first sweep of the season, Red Raiders clawed their way back into the match by winning the next two sets.
During the third set, the Red Raiders had three kills, one from fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kansas which allowed the momentum to shift in favor of the women donning the scarlet and black.
Senior outside hitter Reagan Cooper scored a team-high of 11 kills to take the third set 25-21 for the Red Raiders.
Tech didn't let the fourth set go to waste. Before Tech came back, UTRGV was holding its own, keeping a one-point lead throughout the set. The named MVP of the Red Raider Classic, Kansas had a kill to help regain the lead and force a fifth and final set.
The Vaqueros was off to a hot start during the final set with a 3-0 run, but Tech would end that and strike with their own four-point run. UTRGV responded with another four-point run and it seemed like the match was in the hands of the Vaqueros, but Karrington Jones and Kansas were key players in turning the match around.
After a 12-12 tie, Tech scored the final three of four points to reverse sweep UTRGV, with Cooper scoring the final kill of the match, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Red Raiders hit the road to West Virgina Sept. 24 to begin conference play with a 11-2 overall record.
Red Raider Classic All-Tournament Team:
Brooke Kansas (MVP)
Regan Cooper
Maddie O'Brien
Iman Isanovic (Arizona State)
Sakira LaCour (Oral Roberts)
Natalie Perdue (SMU)
Sarah Cruz (UTRGV)
