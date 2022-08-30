In a battle of undefeated teams at United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech secured a clean sweep over Tarleton State, outscoring the Texans 75-55 overall. The Red Raiders brought home a win in their home opener after having a negative record at home last season.
Veteran leadership played a role in the Red Raiders’ home opener, as they attempted to rebound from first set mistakes early on in the game. With 893 sets played among returning starters, Tech head coach Tony Graystone said the staff was aware of the value of an experienced, older team.
“The goals that we have for this year, we’re going to lean on our upperclassmen all year,” Graystone said. “When you’re blessed to have a team with this much experience, you find every way to take advantage.”
The Red Raiders were able to score multiple points off of blocks throughout the game, continuing their priority on defense from the Irish Invitational, which took place Aug. 26-27. They had 10 total team blocks for the game against the Texans.
“Yeah, the block piece, you know I feel good about that,” Graystone said. “We have a team that wants to be physical and they want to have a presence at the end, no question about it.”
Tech went on multiple scoring runs throughout the match, allowing for separation throughout each set, including a seven-point run in the first set and a four-point run in the third set to help close out the game.
Junior setter Reese Rhodes surpassed her assist total from last year during the match, as she put up 36 assists to push her total to 111 on the season. She attributed her improvement to hard work and practice over the offseason.
“Because of those long practices, they got me prepared for the season,” Rhodes said. “I’m just excited to keep going and see what happens.”
Graystone said that Rhodes’ impact on the team exceeds what she does on the volleyball court.
“She puts in the work like nobody else,” Graystone said. “She’s a winner more than anything else. That’s her strongest trait, she knows how to get us across the finish line.”
With the win, the Red Raiders now start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2019, according to Tech Athletics. Graystone said it was important to get wins early in the season as the coaching staff liked the matchups they saw.
“We went up to Notre Dame [on Friday] with the intention of going to win, and we were able to take care of that,” Graystone said. “We just take it week by week and the next one that’s in front of us, we’re going to try to go get it.”
