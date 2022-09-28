Texas Tech volleyball snapped a five game losing streak to the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena, taking the match in a clean sweep. This is now the first time the Red Raiders have started 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2018, according to Tech Athletics.
Defensive intensity highlighted a high-flying match between the Wildcats and Red Raiders, with both teams finishing with over 45 digs. Head coach Tony Graystone said that he believes this was the best defensive match played by the team.
“We put so much focus on the digging piece," Graystone said. "And some days it's there and some days it's not but tonight we put it all together. It was really good."
Scoring runs were aplenty during the Tech victory, including a 7-1 scoring run in the third set to propel the Red Raiders to a victory. Graystone said that Tech's point scoring throughout the match and season itself has been a strong suit of the team.
“We've been able to score in every rotation at some point, and so we don't need a lot of aces to do it," Graystone said. "We just, you know, we serve our strategy and execute that part of the game plan and good things happen. And tonight was a good example of it."
Junior setter Reese Rhodes and senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer led the way for Tech, as both athletes secured double-doubles during the win. Sauer now leads the team with eight double-doubles on the season, while Rhodes follows close behind with seven.
With the victory, Tech snapped two different streaks: a five-game losing streak to Kansas State, and a four-year drought of starting 2-0 in Big 12 play.
“It had been a little while since we've gotten them," Graystone said. "They do some things that are kind of unique to them and you’ve got to game plan and be ready for it. And tonight I felt like we went and put it all together."
Now sitting at 2-0, Tech will look ahead to its next matchup on Oct. 1 against the in-state rival and No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns. The two teams currently sit at first and second place in the Big 12.
