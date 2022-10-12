The Red Raiders defeated the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night with a score of 3-1. The victory would end Tech’s two game losing streak in conference play.
Going into the match, the Red Raiders only have 10 wins and 30 losses against Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics.
In the first set of the match, the Red Raiders struggled, giving up a 5-1 run. The Sooners traded spots with Tech, allowing them to go on a 7-0 run, forcing Oklahoma to take a timeout after a kill by fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kanas.
The Red Raiders stayed in control from that point forward of the set and won 25-17, with senior outside hitters Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper each achieving 5 kills in the set, according to Tech Athletics.
The start of the second set was similar to the start of the first, with Tech allowing a 6-1 run by the Sooners. The rest of the set was back and forth all the way through until the Red Raiders took the set 25-23, with Kansas earning the set-winning kill.
The Red Raiders got off to another slow start in the third set, but had a different outcome compared to the previous two sets. While the Red Raiders were closing in on the lead towards the end of the set, the Sooners pulled away and took the third set 22-25, avoiding a sweep.
The fourth set started off with back and forth action where the Red Raiders kept up and eventually started pulling away with the lead. The Sooners never gained the lead during the set, which led the Red Raiders to victory of the set, 25-18, winning the match, 3-1.
Senior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan spoke on the team’s chemistry that took place during the match and junior setter Reese Rhodes’ impact on the team.
“When our offense is balanced and we can set everybody up, we are unstoppable, which is why we won tonight”, Dugan said. “I think Reese has been working really hard with us, connecting with everybody. That really showed tonight with all five of us hitting.”
Up next, the Red Raiders will play on Saturday Oct. 15 where they will take a road trip to Lawrence to face off against Kansas.
