After starting off the season 2-0 in the Irish invitational, Red Raider volleyball now looks forward to its home opener against the Tarleton State Texans on Aug. 30 at United Supermarkets Arena. Tarleton State also holds an undefeated record on the season after going 3-0 in the Texan invitational.
Tech faced off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Milwaukee Panthers, beating the Irish in 4 sets and sweeping the Panthers. For Tarleton State, they matched up against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, Northwestern State Lady Demons and Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. They secured two sweeps over Louisiana-Monroe and Northwestern State, and lost one set overall throughout the tournament.
Both teams had similar success last year record-wise, as the Red Raiders went 17-13 and Tarleton State went 15-14. With a win, the Red Raiders would start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders failed to put up a winning record at home last season, going 5-6 overall. For their home opener they’ll face a Tarleton State team that broke even on the road, going 6-6 in away games.
Texas Tech and Tarleton State have one matchup all-time, which took place on Mar. 11, 2021, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders won the match in four sets, and outscored the Texans 97-83 overall.
Two players to watch in Tech’s home opener are senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer and junior setter Reese Rhodes. Sauer made the 2021 All-Big 12 first team roster, and currently leads the team in kills and points. Meanwhile, Rhodes holds the most assists on the roster with 75 total over the first two games.
For Tarleton State, senior serving specialist Ana Costas anchors the defense, as her 4.47 digs per set last year were good enough for fourth overall in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), according to Tarleton Sports.
Game time is set for 6 p.m. ESPN+ will have televised coverage of the entire match.
