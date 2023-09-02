With a dominant presence around the net, Texas Tech volleyball completes a clean sweep against Louisiana; the Red Raiders come out of the Red Raider Classic tournament with a 2-1 record.
Although a 3-0 sweep might indicate an uncompetitive match, each set was heavily contested as Tech’s largest margin of victory in any set was a 25-22 win in the first period.
In the early stages of the game, Tech’s efficiency was pivotal as the Red Raiders took control of the first set with a hit rate of .364% as opposed to .133% for the visitors.
In the second set, the lead changed seven times as neither team could assert themselves in the period.
However, as the game wore on, the Ragin’ Cajuns struggled to establish a presence around the net, committing 26 attacking errors, 14 more than Tech.
At the point of attack, Louisiana found it difficult to maneuver past Tech’s front line, which accrued 12 blocks throughout the game.
Four of the five leading blockers on the night came from Tech: freshmen Kate Hansen and Reagan Engler, senior Reese Rhodes and graduate student Caitlin Dugan.
Fending off a Louisiana comeback in the third set, Dugan clinched the victory for Tech with the final kill in extra time.
Tech’s next game will be a trip to North Texas 6 p.m. Sept. 4 airing on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.