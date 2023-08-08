At the first press conference of the season, Texas Tech Head Volleyball Coach Tony Graystone and two of his experienced players Maddie Correa and Reese Rhodes shared their thoughts heading into the upcoming season.
With a host of new transfers playing for the Red Raiders this year, junior libero Maddie Correa commented on the acclimation of her new teammates.
“It was cool to see the three transfers and their different personalities. …They're awesome players and I'm really excited to get to play with them,” Correa said.
Graystone also elaborated on what he looks for in a player when it comes to reeling in transfers to his program.
“If we're gonna bring anybody into this program, there's got to be a connection and there’s got to be some shared values and we’ve got to buy into each other's story,” Graystone said.
Transfer students are not the only new faces this season however, as the coaching staff around Graystone has also seen an overhaul. Rhodes, a senior setter, gave insight as to how the new coaches have left their imprint on the team.
“I think they bring a lot of energy and a different presence in the gym,” Rhodes said.
Graystone also spoke on the academic successes of his team, who posted the volleyball program’s highest ever spring semester GPA last spring.
“We have athletes that care about being good students,” Graystone said. “It’s easy to coach players that care about going to class and want to put good grades in and we don't have to be on them all the time about that.”
Both Rhodes and Correa were members of the Academic All-Big 12 first team for the 2022 season.
The Red Raiders will have their Red and Black Scrimmage 6 p.m. August 19 at United Supermarkets Arena. Their regular season will start when they play Houston Christian 11 a.m. August 25 in their home opener again at United Supermarkets Arena.
