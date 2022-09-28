Texas Tech volleyball is getting set for its next conference opponent as the team prepares to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders sit at second place in the Big 12, while the Wildcats come in at seventh.
Tech will see the return of starting setter Reese Rhodes, who missed the final three sets of the match against West Virginia. Rhodes leads the team in assists with 528, and her 10.56 assists per set are good enough for second in the Big 12, according to K-State sports.
So far on the season, Tech has secured six different sweeps over opponents. The Red Raiders also pulled off two reverse sweeps, one against UTRGV and another in conference play against West Virginia.
After starting off on a six game win streak, Kansas State has run into a mid-season skid, dropping five of their last eight matches. This includes a five set loss to Kansas to start off Big 12 play.
Last season, the Red Raiders lost both matches to Kansas State, giving the Wildcats a 42-14 series lead all-time according to Tech Athletics. With a win tomorrow, Tech would upend Kansas State for the first time since 2019.
The Red Raiders have not started 2-0 in Big 12 play since 2018, and will look to end that streak against the Wildcats. On the other hand, Kansas State has not started 2-0 in Big 12 play since 2012, according to K-State sports.
Sophomore libero Maddie Correa has the chance to surpass 200 career digs against Kansas State. She currently sits at 190. As well, Fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kanas has the opportunity to reach 1,000 career kills, as she currently resides at 982, according to Tech Athletics.
One player to look out for on Kansas State is junior libero Mackenzie Morris, who recently surpassed 1,000 career digs. Morris was also twice named Big 12 defensive player of the week last season, according to K-State sports.
For those looking to watch the match, it will air live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.
