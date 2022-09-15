Texas Tech volleyball opened play in the Red Raider Classic with a three sets to one victory against SMU Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders entered the game with an 8-1 record on the season and coming off the heels of their first loss against Rice on Sept. 11. The Mustangs came into Lubbock holding a 5-4 record after going winless in the USD Invitational tournament.
Thursday’s game also marked the second home game of the season for the Red Raiders, with the previous home match played on Aug. 30 against Tarleton State, according to Tech Athletics.
After Tech took the first set 25-18, SMU responded in the second set, opening on a 6-1 run forcing a quick timeout from Tech head coach Tony Graystone. The Red Raiders put together a run after falling into a 24-9 deficit but fell short as SMU claimed the set 25-16.
The third set proved to be more tightly contested than the first two as the teams exchanged points back and forth throughout. The set was defined by the 16 ties that occurred along with seven lead changes.
The Red Raiders broke through for the final two points of the set, with junior outside hitter Maddie O’Brien serving up an ace to give Tech the decisive point for the third set, 25-23. O’Brien contributed four aces on the game, a season-high for her, according to Tech Athletics.
Graystone spoke about O’Brien’s contributions and how she expanded her game in the match.
“I thought it was her all-around game … we needed that third offensive option,” Graystone said. “We needed somebody to take the pressure off our pins and she was the one, so it felt like she had a really nice all around match.”
The final set of the match mimicked the third with both sides offering their share of offense and neither side able to take a lead larger than a point. It took the Red Raiders three match points to close out the set 29-27 and win the match.
Graystone touched on how the intensity of the match affected his team and how they were able to endure the length of the game.
“We were definitely not playing our best volleyball tonight and that’s okay, because when we needed to pull out close sets like the third and fourth, we did,” Graystone said. “When you find a way to win when you’re not playing your best, that’s all about grit … a lot of character on our side tonight.”
Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer finished the game with a team-high 21 kills to go along with 11 digs to make it a double-double. Junior setter Reese Rhodes added 42 assists to her season total, which now sits at 381, according to Tech Athletics
Following the game Sauer spoke about the performance of the team and what she saw in SMU that she was able to take advantage of.
“I think that’s been our thing more this year, we really are a threat from every position,” Sauer said. “I’m definitely seeing a lot of teams double up on me, I gotta be ready for that … I’ve been working a lot on increasing my range to fit my shots, it helps that my teammates are going all the time.”
Up next for the Red Raiders is a doubleheader on Friday, starting with Oral Roberts at 2:30 p.m. followed by Arizona State at 7:30 p.m.
