Texas Tech volleyball lost to No. 11 Baylor in a four-set match at United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night, marking the Red Raiders' fifth straight loss this season.
The Red Raiders fought back after being down two sets, but Baylor ended the battle during the fourth set.
Baylor took both sets 25-17, 25-20 and ended the game with 54 team kills. The Bears had a hitting percentage of .201 compared to Tech's .194.
"I mean, the expectation was for us to do better than this tonight. You know, we want to go further," head coach Tony Graystone said. "But yeah, all things consider, you know, we gave ourselves a chance in the second half of it."
Junior setter Reece Rhodes rejoined the starting lineup after a hiatus for the past three matches. Graystone said he was glad to have Rhodes back in the lineup.
Multiple scoring runs between the pair of teams in the second set kept the score even throughout the first set. Baylor went on a seven-point run but Tech's Kenna Sauer ended it with a service ace, as Tech went on its own four-point run.
"We're just struggling to get in system and so the setup game struggles from time-to-time," fifth-year senior middle blocker Brooke Kanas said. "We put ourselves in position to extend it to five and just came up a little short at the end."
During the third set, Tech was the first to strike but the hot streak did not last long. A five-point scoring run allow Tech to double the lead to 8-4 and give them the momentum while down two sets.
"Well, the third set was just kind of when we finally started to relax and put some things together," Graystone said. "I felt like our first touch especially in service finally started to just calm down, and we were able to get us you know, give me some options to work with."
"Then we saw you know, players like Brooke and Carrington in the middle, we were able to finally run some stuff."
Tech maintained that momentum throughout the third set and had its biggest lead of the match at one point with a 23-14 lead.
Tech had the lead for most the fourth set until Baylor closed the gap at 15-15. After that, Baylor ultimately ended the fourth and final set with a kill and a 23-21 score to extend Tech's losing streak to five.
For their next match, the Red Raiders have a quick turnaround and will face TCU at the United Supermarkets Arena at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Graystone said he knows the Horned Frogs are a physical team but knows they have to work on getting on the right foot in the beginning to win more matches.
"I'm just talking as a team on how we can prepare so that we come out in the first set like we did in the third," Kanas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.