Texas Tech volleyball will kick off its conference schedule on Sept. 23, beginning Big 12 play on the road against West Virginia in Morgantown The Red Raiders come into the match with a record of 11-2, while the Mountaineers stand at 6-6.
In conference play, Tech has failed to put up a winning record since 2001, according to Tech Athletics. Coach Tony Graystone said it’s important to be prepared in order to start off on the right foot.
“You always want to get off to a good start,” Graystone said. “You want to get a win. You know, it’s a long road trip and it isn’t easy to get there.”
Last season, Tech went 2-0 against the Mountaineers with both matches being played in Morgantown. With another trip to Morgantown on the way, senior outside hitter Reagan Cooper said the team has prioritized making sure their bodies are in good shape.
“Definitely watching film, you know, preparations have been a part of it,” Cooper said. “I’m just also refueling, we’ve had a really busy preseason. So resting our bodies during our rehab exercises, you know, eating what we need to have enough energy going into West Virginia.”
On the West Virginia roster, only five players participated in a set last season. With high turnover from the mountaineers, Graystone said it’s been a challenge identifying how to attack the new roster.
“That’s a new team for them,” Graystone said. “They graduated a ton of players from last year and they were very good last season, and so they have a lot of first year players.”
Tech will head into Big 12 play against West Virginia building upon its best start to a season since 2014, according to Tech Athletics.
“We feel really good about ourselves after this preseason, and we definitely had some bumps in the road but I feel like they only prepare us more,” Cooper said. “I feel like we’ve only improved from our mistakes and in the locker room it’s all positive talk. We’re very confident in ourselves and we try to implement those values in ourselves in the locker room that when we go out on the court, we’re gonna represent Texas Tech and represent the Red Raiders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.