Following a road trip to Fort Worth that saw a loss in four tight sets with the TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 8, Texas Tech volleyball now stands at 2-2 in conference play.
With the loss, Tech has now dropped two consecutive Big 12 matches. Back-to-back losses to the Longhorns and Horned Frogs will drop the Red Raiders from third place in the Big 12 to sixth.
The first two sets of the match were highlighted by a back and forth affair between both teams, as both ended in a score of 26-24 in favor of TCU. In the first set, Tech attempted a rally after going down 21-14, falling just short.
After starting off down two sets, Tech was able to take the third set of the match. The Red Raiders secured an early lead that wasn’t relinquished throughout the set.
The fourth set of the match was the nail in the coffin for the Red Raiders, who failed to pull away from the Horned Frogs in a neck and neck set.
Tech was led by senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer, who totaled 13 kills and 15 digs. The double-double gives Sauer 10 total on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kanas surpassed a career milestone during the match. Kanas's 14 kills pushed her career kill count past 1,000, according to Tech Athletics.
TCU's Audrey Nalls was a key part in the Horned Frogs victory, recording 26 kills during the match. TCU's Julia Adams also found success, putting up 20 kills to go alongside Nalls performance.
Tech will now look forward to a home bout against the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
