Texas Tech volleyball lost to No. 1 Texas in a clean sweep, extending Tech’s losing streak to the Longhorns to 43 games, according to Tech Athletics. The loss also gives Tech its first conference defeat of the year.
An aggressive approach for the Red Raiders would prove to be a double-edged sword through each set. Totaling 13 service errors on the match, Tech struggled to get the ball over the net, gifting Texas with multiple free points.
“I mean, we did make some serving errors," Graystone said. "But we also have to understand that Texas is maybe the best team in the country. So if you're not going after it, they're just going to put balls away anyway. So you're going to take some serves against a team like this, you're prepared for that."
While the match resulted in a sweep, there were multiple instances where the Red Raiders held their own against the top ranked team in the country. Coach Graystone said he was happy with the overall effort from the team.
“Here's what it is: we hit almost 400 and they had to score like 23 of their 26 points, they had to earn everything that they did and they did and that's what you would expect an elite team to be able to do," Graystone said. "So the third set was really more about you know, kind of best on best and I felt good about how we played, they just had a little bit more at the end. But in that third set we made them truly earn every point that they got and so that's all I can ever ask."
Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer put up her ninth double-double of the season during the match, totaling 12 kills and 13 digs. Sauer led both the offensive and defensive end of the match for the Red Raiders.
“She played well offensively, she was scoring points and I was really happy to see her challenge their defense in different ways," Graystone said. "And when their block was on her she was still able to score and work edges and be physical when she had to be so she didn't back off. She didn't go soft with anything. She found a way to stay strong and swing and I was really happy to see that."
After the loss, Tech will now prepare to take on TCU on Oct. 8 in Fort Worth.
