The Texas Tech volleyball team suffered its eighth straight loss of the season Saturday, falling to Iowa State in four sets at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
The Red Raiders fell in the first set after being tied 16-16 but the Cyclones went on a four-point run which helped them win 25-21.
The second set looked far different from the rest, with Tech having a five-point lead for a portion of the set. One final kill from senior Reagan Cooper would take the set 25-12.
Now tied 1-1, the teams battled in a close match, with Tech trailing by about two points before finally tying it 20-20. An attack error from the Cyclones was not enough for the Red Raiders as Iowa State regained its momentum after a timeout and won 26-24.
Iowa State had a hot start in the final set that carried them into victory. The Cyclones led 8-1 and continued to outscore the Red Raiders throughout the set. This offensive strike allowed Iowa State to seal the set victory 25-20 and defeat the Red Raiders 3-1.
The Red Raiders are now 3-10 in conference play and will return to the USA on Saturday Nov. 19 to face West Virigina at 1 p.m.
