Texas Tech volleyball lost to the Kansas Jayhawks in five sets on Oct. 15 in Lawrence. Following the loss, the Red Raiders stand at 3-3 in Big 12 play.
Tech gifted multiple points to Kansas through errors, with 31 attack errors and seven block errors committed by the Red Raiders. The 31 attack errors almost doubled Kansas' 19.
The effect of the errors showed over the match. In sets that Tech won, each set was decided by five points or less, while Kansas' wins were all by seven points or more.
This has been a trend for Tech, who's aggressive offense allows for rapid points in bunches, but leads to advantageous errors for other teams.
The match gave reflections of last year's results, where Tech lost both matches to Kansas in five sets. The Red Raiders failed once again to take the match late, which was the same story the previous season.
While the loss isn't crippling for Tech, it drops the Red Raiders from third to sixth in the Big 12. With how competitive the Big 12 is, every match can shake up the standings.
Senior outside hitters Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper led the way for Tech, both dropping double-digit kills. Sauer had 15 kills, and Cooper had 11.
Kansas was led by redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady. Elnady put up 18 kills to go along with seven digs.
Baylor is next up for the Red Raiders, as Tech will travel to Waco on Oct. 19.
