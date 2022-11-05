Texas Tech women’s volleyball went up against the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena, losing the match 3-1. The Red Raiders extended their losing streak to six with the defeat.
The Red Raiders went into the match with a 3-7 record in Big 12 conference play despite a 6-4 home record this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The first set was an offensive struggle for Tech, starting off with a 9-1 run by TCU. The Red Raiders started to find their rhythm later on in the set, but it wasn’t enough to match the red hot offense of the Horned Frogs who took the first set of the match 25-15.
Though the Red Raiders maintained the lead for the majority of the second set, the Horned Frogs went on a 3-0 run late in the set to tie the score at 20. The finish of the second set featured back-and-forth action by both teams, but the Red Raiders ultimately took the set on a ball handling error by TCU’s Taylor Raiola.
The Horned Frogs made sure the third set was theirs, never giving up the lead during the entire duration of the set. The Red Raiders made a couple attempts to rally back in front, but fell short 25-16.
The fourth set saw a continuation of defensive struggles for the Red Raiders. Although they were able to get themselves in the lead near the end of the set, Tech was unable to get a second set win, losing the match 3-1.
Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer led the Red Raiders in kills with 19, while junior setter Reese Rhodes led the match in assists with 37. Rhodes said she favors wins over stats despite the performance.
“It's nice to know, but I'd like to win instead,” Rhodes said.
Head coach Tony Graystone spoke on the loss and touched on TCU’s performance.
“(TCU) just executed at a higher level, '' Graystone said. “It was just hard to just slow down their attackers. And so we pushed them as far as we could and wished we were still playing right now.”
Up next for the Red Raiders will be a road trip to Norman, Ok. to face off against Oklahoma Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.
