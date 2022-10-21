Texas Tech volleyball dropped its third consecutive Big 12 match in a home bout against the Iowa State Cyclones Oct. 21 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders now sit at 3-5 in conference play.
Aside from large scoring runs including a 6-1 run in the first set and a 5-0 run in the second set, Tech’s offense struggled finding consistency against the Cyclones. The Red Raiders amounted a .050 hit percentage, below the season average of .250 according to Tech Athletics.
The absence of junior setter Reese Rhodes, Tech’s leader in assists, was noticeable as the Red Raiders managed 23 assists in comparison to Rhodes' average of 36.45 assists per match, according to Tech Athletics. With Ellie Baumert out as well, Tech was forced to run the offense without a setter on the court.
Despite the loss, Tech’s defensive play emerged in multiple back-and-forth sequences. Through high-flying efforts, the Red Raiders were able to net difficult points.
With three consecutive conference losses, the Red Raiders stand at seventh in the Big 12.
Tech was led by senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer and fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kanas. Sauer amounted eight kills and Kanas put up five.
Tech will now prepare for a road trip to Austin for a rematch against the in-state rival Longhorns on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.