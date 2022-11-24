Texas Tech volleyball lost a five-set heartbreaker to Kansas State Saturday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The loss marked the Red Raiders' ninth in their last 10 matches.
In their Sept. 28 meeting, Tech swept the Wildcats in Lubbock behind a 35-assist, 16-dig performance from junior setter Reese Rhodes. In Manhattan, however, the Kansas State assured that this game would not end in the same result by taking the first set, 25-21.
The Red Raiders responded by winning the next two sets, 25-18 and 25-23, to bring them a set away from ending their eight-match road losing streak. The third set was tied at 23 apiece before back-to-back attack errors from the Wildcats handed Tech the point.
Kansas State answered in the fourth set, jumping out to a 9-2 lead behind a 8-0 run. The Red Raiders never got closer than a six-point deficit in the set, and eventually fell 25-13.
The Wildcats edged out the decisive fifth set, 15-13, to take the match 3-2. KSU senior outside hitter Elena Baka led all players with 23 kills in the match.
Despite the loss, Tech sophomore libero Maddie Correa pushed herself across the 500 career digs threshold with a career-high 31 in the loss, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders finish their road season 3-8, and look ahead to their home and regular season finale against Kansas Friday at United Supermarkets Arena.
