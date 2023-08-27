Guided by freshman Reagan Engler and graduate player Caitlan Dugan, the Red Raiders defeated Abilene Christian 3-1. As a result of the win, Tech completed its four-game sweep of the Under Armour Challenge.
Engler and Dugan tallied 18 kills, accounting for 20 of the team's 97 points.
Early in the first set, neither team caught a scoring rhythm. Exposing the center of the court and profiting off service errors, Abilene Christian never allowed Tech to lead for more than one point.
Tech continued to challenge the control of the set bringing the score to a tie nine times.
Abilene Christian’s presence at the net, directed by sophomore Ashli Edmiston and senior Braden Bossier, led the Shockers to a 25-22 first set win. The duo contributed four kills each, two in the closing half.
“They did a really nice job of moving the ball around,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “They forced us to play their system.”
Tech quickly answered with a 7-3 run to start the second set headed by sophomore Brynn William’s back-to-back blocks.
Abilene Christian’s Edmiston continued her strong attacking ability bringing the Wildcats back within four, but Hansen and Dugan of Tech would never allow the set to sway. The duo contributed seven kills to the Red Raiders 25-17 win, tying the game 1-1.
The Red Raiders began their third set on another scoring run going 8-2 behind a team effort of five kills.
Four mid-set kills from Edmiston brought the Shockers back within three, still trailing 17-14. Edmiston’s game leading 20 kills were a key contribution to the Shockers staying alive in sets two and three.
Within a 24-18 match point, Williams accounted for three consecutive errors letting the Shockers come within three points.
Despite William’s team-leading 16 kills she totalled nine errors throughout the game.
“Whenever you get in the outside position sometimes you may get a couple balls here and there, but that's your job to clean it up,” Williams said. “... Being in my position you have to make the most out of it and be clean and crisp to the best of your ability.”
Tech senior Reese Rhodes assisted Engler in a set-winning kill to bring her assist total to 32. The Red Raiders 25-21 win brought them within one set of their fourth victory on the season.
Multiple fourth set errors for the Shockers put them down early. However, Edmiston’s four quick kills brought the Shockers back within a 16-14 deficit.
Shutting down the Shockers’ comeback hopes, Williams and Rhodes recorded three consecutive kills to take down Abilene Christian 25-20 in set four, winning the match 3-1.
Tech volleyball returns to play Sep. 1 against Wyoming at United Supermarkets Arena.
