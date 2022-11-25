Texas Tech volleyball ended its regular season with a clean sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena Friday. In her final collegiate match, graduate student KJ Adams posted a season-high five aces, according to Tech Athletics.
It was the final home game for four senior Red Raiders: Alex Torres, Brooke Kanas, KJ Adams and Karrington Jones. The trio of Kanas, Adams and Jones accounted for 25.5 of the team's 58 total points against the Jayhawks, including a team-high five blocks from Jones.
Kansas entered Friday 8-7 in Big 12 play, which was good enough for fifth in the conference standings. In contrast, Tech sat 4-11 after dropping eight of its last nine matches. In their previous Oct. 15 matchup, the Jayhawks prevailed in a five-set battle in Lawrence.
While the Jayhawks made the third set competitive, the Red Raiders were in control throughout the match, winning 25-15, 25-16, 25-23. Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer led the team with 11 kills, five of which came in the second set.
The performance marked Sauer's 11th time finishing in double figures, a team-best, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders finish year seven under head coach Tony Graystone 18-13 and 5-11 in Big 12 play, their worst conference record since 2016.
