Texas Tech volleyball will travel to Fort Worth for its fourth conference match of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 8.
The Red Raiders sit at 2-1 in Big 12 play, suffering their first loss Oct. 2 against the Texas Longhorns. TCU holds a 2-2 record in Big 12 play with wins against Iowa State and West Virginia, and losses against Baylor and Texas.
Last season, Tech swept the Horned Frogs in both contests. Head coach Tony Graystone said it will be important to keep track of who enters the match for TCU.
"They are a talented team, new coaching staff, but a lot of the same core players as a year ago, maybe just using them a little bit differently and new systems and things," Graystone said. "They play a lot of players and so it's going to be a challenge, you know, just keeping up with personnel and, you know, understanding who's in the match at any given time and then being sure that we're doing what we're supposed to do as far as our game plan."
After back to back home games, Tech will go back on the road for the contest against TCU. Graystone said the two weeks at home has helped in terms of resting up the team.
"We were pretty banged up, coming out of week four, and it's been nice to be able to schedule a few more rest days and off days," Graystone said. "Hopefully we're feeling as good as we can move it in through the rest of this week."
A player to watch for Tech is fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kanas. Kansas sits at 993 career kills, according to Tech Athletics, and has a chance to surpass 1,000 kills against the Horned Frogs.
A player to watch for TCU is preseason Big 12 all-conference outside hitter Julia Adams. Adams is second in kills and tied for first in service aces for the Horned Frogs, according to TCU athletics.
With a win, Tech would sit at second overall in the Big 12 standings.
The game will air on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.