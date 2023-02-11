Texas Tech men's basketball upset No. 12 Kansas State Saturday night, 71-63, at United Supermarkets Arena, earning the Red Raiders their second conference win of the season.
"Just extremely excited for this team, it was great to see so many of our guys make contributions in the game at different times," Tech head coach Mark Adams said after the win. "K-State's got a great team, they made us better tonight and (we're) very fortunate to come out with the win.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 23 times in the loss, a season-high. Senior guard Markquis Nowell was responsible for seven of them, a statistic he addressed post-game.
"This is a tough league," Nowell said. "When you're on the road, you can't turn the ball over seven times, or as a team 23 times."
“(Texas Tech) scored 28 points off 23 turnovers, that’s what the difference in the game was.” - Kansas State HC Jerome Tang pic.twitter.com/6Pc4QllDvi— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 12, 2023
Sophomore forward Daniel Batcho was unavailable against the Wildcats, while senior big man Fardaws Aimaq made his first appearance since Jan. 21 in the contest. The Red Raiders outscored the Wildcats by 17 when Aimaq was on the floor, despite the Utah Valley transfer only scoring two points.
"I thought (Aimaq) did extremely well," Adams said. "Fardaws has got a really high basketball IQ, (he) knows the game ... he did a lot of things tonight that might have gone unnoticed, just the way he helped on defense and positioned himself. I thought he was a big factor in the game and one of the reasons we won."
As a result of the roster shake-up, Adams fielded a brand new starting five, which featured freshman guard Elijah Fisher in his first career start. Fisher got the Red Raiders on the board with a layup 46 seconds into the game, his lone made field goal.
Despite getting bumped from the starting lineup, freshman guard Lamar Washington was an x-factor for the Red Raiders in the first half. Washington scored seven points on 3-4 shooting heading into the break, but it was his defensive presence that made the most impact, as he finished the half with a career-high four steals.
Adams spoke on Washington's performance, which came two days after a six-turnover performance against Oklahoma State.
(Washington) had a freshman moment last game, probably not a very good game for him ..." Adams said. "For him to come back the very next game and play the way he did shows a lot about his character and confidence ... very proud of this young man.
As the 33-26 halftime score would indicate, both teams struggled offensively through the first 20 minutes, shooting a combined 21-58 (36 percent) and 7-27 from the three-point line (26 percent).
The first half saw six ties and six lead changes, as neither team was able to pull away until a late 10-1 run gave Tech some breathing room. The Red Raiders took a 33-26 lead into halftime, as they looked to avoid a repeat of their Jan. 21 meeting with the Wildcats, which saw Tech surrender a five-point halftime lead.
K-State chipped away at its deficit early in the second half, as Tech saw forwards Fardaws Aimaq and Kevin Obanor both hit the bench with four fouls. A combined 26 fouls were called in the final 20 minutes, as both teams were whistled for 13 each.
The Wildcats cut their deficit down to one point multiple times in the second half, the latest coming at the 2:15 mark after senior guard Markquis Nowell made a pair of free throws.
What followed was a 9-2 Tech run, including four made free throws from super senior forward Kevin Obanor, that slammed the door on any K-State comeback and secured the 71-63 upset victory. The win marked Tech's second straight Top-25 home victory, after downing No. 13 Iowa State, 80-77, on Jan. 30.
Senior guard De'Vion Harmon scored 20 points in the win, one of four Red Raiders to score in double figures. The performance marked Harmon's second 20-point performance in the last three games, which the senior attributed to the support he has around him.
"I missed like my first six shots of the game," Harmon said. "It's confidence from the coaching staff and my teammates just telling me to be aggressive and make the right play."
The Red Raiders will return to United Supermarkets Arena on Monday, when they take on No. 5 Texas. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
