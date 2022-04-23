The Texas Tech track and field program wrapped up its two-day stint at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco.
Senior Ruth Usoro kicked off the meet with Tech’s first victory in the women’s long jump. Usoro’s best mark came on her fifth attempt with 6.59 meters, the second-best wind-aided in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics.
On the men’s side, junior Chris welch secured the win on his third jump of 7.67 meters, according to Tech Athletics. The mark set a new personal record.
In the women’s 4 x 100-meter dash, the tandem of senior Rosemary Chukwuma, sophomore Jiah Dubarry-Gay, senior Virginia Kerley and senior Aneesa Scott finished first overall, while simultaneously setting the third-best time in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
In her first-ever outdoor 200-meter dash, Chukwuma finished first overall with a time of 22.97 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Demisha Roswell bumps herself up on Tech’s All-Time list to fourth in the women’s wind-aided 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.87 meters, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Aria Tate also makes some noise in the event with a new personal record of 13.62 seconds. She came into the event with a previous best time of 13.82 seconds.
On the men’s side, Courtney Lindsey finished second overall with a time of 20.94 seconds. However, this time was first out of the collegiate sprinters, according to Tech Athletics.
In a similar fashion, senior Chloe Wall finished second overall in the women’s pole vault but finished first out of collegiate athletes with a mark of 4.17 meters, according to Tech Athletics.
For the third time on the final day, Tech placed second but first out of collegiate athletes, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Jalen Seals recorded a leap of 15.97 meters on his final jump.
In his first-ever 3000-meter steeplechase run, sophomore Thomas Velvin finished first, crossing the finish line with a time of 9:31.30, according to Tech Athletics.
In the discus event, senior Gabe Oladipo finished third with a best throw of 56.73 meters, while senior Seasons Usual placed third with a best throw of 55.81 meters, only the second time in the outdoor season she did not finish first, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Maliek Kendall lead the Red Raider with a fourth-place finish with a time of 13.83 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Denim Rodgers also made his name heard with a new personal record of 14.03, cutting his old personal record down a whole second (15.09).
In the men’s 400-meter, senior Ryan Champlin clocked a new personal record with a time of 46.45 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s 100-meter dash, junior Jacolby Shelton finished third overall with a time of 10.21 seconds, setting a new personal record in the process, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will return to Lubbock to host the Corky/Crofoot Shootout at Fuller Track & Field next weekend for a two-day meet on April 29 and April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.