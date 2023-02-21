The Texas Tech men's basketball team marched out of the Lloyd Noble Center with its fourth straight win Tuesday night, as the Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma, 74-63, in Norman, Oklahoma. Senior center Fardaws Aimaq had a career night in the win, pouring in a season-high 19 points while notching his second straight double-double in the process.
After entering halftime with a slim two-point lead, Tech outscored the Sooners 41-32 in the final 20 minutes to secure its second straight road win and improve to 5-10 in conference play.
Freshman guard Pop Isaacs back in the starting lineup for Mark Adams and #TexasTech.Isaacs dropped 15 points on 6-10 shooting (3-6 3PT) in his return from an ankle injury Saturday at West Virginia. https://t.co/94bMnzAoXK— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 22, 2023
The Red Raiders made their first seven shots of the game, but turnovers prevented them from creating any distance. After entering the first media timeout with six turnovers, Tech ended the first half with 13 giveaways, while Oklahoma finished the first 20 minutes with three turnovers in comparison
Five points was the furthest either team would get in the first half, which saw eight lead changes and four ties. A Fardaws Aimaq dunk gave the Red Raiders an early 14-9 lead, but the Sooners responded with 12-2 run that propelled them to a 21-16 lead with 9:26 remaining.
Both teams held brief leads towards the end of the half, tough Tech scored the final four points and marched into the locker room clinging to a 33-31 advantage.
Aimaq paced Tech's offense in the first half, as the senior center finished with a game-high 10 points at the break to go along with five rebounds.
After scoring a season-high 14 points against West Virginia on Saturday, #TexasTech center Fardaws Aimaq has a game-high 10 points at the half against Oklahoma.Tonight is Aimaq's fifth game scoring in double figures.— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 22, 2023
The Utah Valley transfer continued his offensive production in the second half, as he notched a new season-high of 15 points with a three-pointer (his third of the season) at the 11:38 mark.
Aimaq's bucket ignited a 14-7 Tech run, as the Red Raiders led 58-51 with six minutes remaining.
The Sooners chipped away, and Joe Bamisile's three-pointer with 3:47 left in regulation cut Tech's lead to three. Super senior forward Kevin Obanor responded on Tech's behalf, scoring on the next two possessions to give the Red Raiders some breathing room.
Tech made seven of its last eight shots to pull away from the Sooners, as the Red Raiders shot 62 percent from the field in the win, their highest mark in Big 12 play this season.
Sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson sealed the win with back-to-back dunks in the final minute, as Tech pulled out a 74-63 victory. Tyson had an efficient night against the Sooners, contributing 18 points on 7-8 shooting.
Freshman guard Pop Isaacs added 11 points in his return to the starting lineup, one of four Red Raiders to score in double figures. Tech will look to carry its momentum into Saturday's rematch with the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. inside United Supermarkets Arena.
