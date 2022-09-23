Rivals will clash in Lubbock on Saturday when Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Texas at 2:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. It’ll be the first time the Longhorns make the trip out west since 2020, when they mounted a 15-point fourth quarter comeback to defeat Tech 63-56 in overtime.
Saturday could also mark the end of the current chapter of the rivalry’s story, which has seen a game played between the two programs every year since 1996. With Texas primed to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC starting in the 2025-26 season, reports began circulating in early September that the future of the series might be in jeopardy.
The story, which was first broken by Don Williams of the Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, mentioned that Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte was unwilling to commit to a long-term scheduling alliance with Tech.
Many within Tech’s program have expressed interest in keeping the series alive beyond Big 12 play. Tech head coach Joey McGuire said he got a glimpse of the rivalry when he attended the Texas Tech-Texas basketball game in February and gave his expectation for the atmosphere on Saturday.
“I understand the importance of the rivalry … of course seeing the basketball (game) and how incredible that was,” McGuire said on Monday at his weekly news conference. “It’s exciting, I’m sure we’re gonna be playing in front of a sold out crowd .. I hope they drink their beer, not throw it.”
McGuire’s prediction was correct, as Tech Athletics announced Tuesday that the Texas game will be the first sellout at Jones AT&T Stadium since 2018. Senior linebacker Tyrique Matthews expressed his anticipation for the crowd following the announcement.
“It’s gonna be exciting man, ‘The Jones’ is always rocking,” Matthews said. “We gotta make sure we give them a show … they come for a reason: it’s Texas.”
Junior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers said the fact that this may be the last Texas-Texas Tech in Lubbock for the time-being adds more of an incentive to beat the Longhorns – something Tech hasn’t done at home since Michael Crabtree scored the game-winning touchdown in 2008.
“Sadly (it won’t be) pretty soon but it’s gonna be on the calendar every year so we’re cool with that. We want to see them every year” Rogers said. “It’s my third year, third time playing these guys so I would love to come out with a dub.”
Beyond-the-field implications aside, the matchup pits together two teams that mirror each other in different ways. Both are led by recently-hired head coaches: Steve Sarkisian is in his second season in Austin while McGuire sits three games into his collegiate head coaching career at Tech.
Ahead of their first meeting, McGuire praised Sarkisian, who has served as offensive coordinator at both the collegiate and professional levels, and his ability to consistently maximize his star players’ potential.
“He’s got a great reputation as a play caller,” McGuire said. “Definitely their strength is what he can do with his skill players. He has a lot of skill on that team and so (I’m) really excited to play against him.”
There will certainly be playmakers for Sarkisian and his staff to choose from against the Red Raiders. Leading the Longhorns’ rushing attack is Big 12 preseason Offensive Player of the Year Bijan Robinson, who is coming off his best performance of the season against UTSA. Robinson totaled a season-high 183 yards rushing on 20 carries to go along with three touchdowns against the Roadrunners.
Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter didn’t mince words when describing the challenge Robinson poses to defenses.
“From what I’ve seen, he might be the best (running back) in the country,” DeRuyter said. “He’s a very compact runner who is powerful, breaks a ton of tackles … I think he’s gonna have a tremendous career in his future, I’m just hoping we don't add to it this weekend.”
Texas’ passing game is still trying to find its footing following quarterback Quinn Ewers’ injury against Alabama Sept. 10, with third-year sophomore Hudson Card taking over the starting role last week. This summer, Ewers, a top transfer portal target from Ohio State, found himself deciding between Tech and Texas as his next landing spot before ultimately taking his talents to Austin.
Should Card start against the Red Raiders, he will have experienced wide receivers to his left and right to deliver the ball to. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Winnington both had standout games in Texas’ 70-35 win over Tech last season with each finding the end zone at least once.
Worthy in particular finished with 100 yards and three touchdowns, the first of four 100-yard receiving games he achieved during his freshman season, according to Texas Sports.
Across the field, Tech’s offense is coming off a four-turnover performance against N.C. State last Saturday, two of which came via Donovan Smith interceptions. Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said Smith still has a lot to learn as he heads into his seventh career start.
“Clearly there’s some stuff we still gotta work on … I think he battled all game,” Kittley said. “Biggest thing is we gotta protect the football … (if) we’re turning the ball over two or three times at my position, at that quarterback position, it’s going to be hard to win games.”
Even with the rivalry game in front of a packed stadium on the horizon, the Red Raiders have bigger goals on their minds. Senior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers said it is the team’s priority to get conference play off on the right foot.
“It comes with a little bit more because we know it's a part of our goal to win the Big 12 championship,” Rogers said. “It's our identity. We’re not going to shy away from anything … we got a lot of respect for these guys, but we wanna tear them up.”
