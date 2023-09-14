In the first Big 12 Conference matchup between Texas Tech and the University of Houston, the Red Raiders rallied at the John Walker Soccer Complex to take down the Cougars 3-0 and remain undefeated on the season 7-0-2 Thursday evening.
The match started with heavy pressure from the Red Raiders offense withtheir first shot on goal going off target. This didn’t seem to bother the Red Raiders though as sophomore defender Kylie Bahr passed the ball inside to graduate forward Alex Kerr to tap it in for the first goal of the night and Kerr’s seventhgoal of the season in the 12th minute of the match.
“Every time I see her (Bahr) streaking down the line, I’m like ‘get in the box, get in the box, its going in there,’ and she played a great ball. I saw that it kind of went right behind the defenders, and so I was just like getting to the right spot, and it was perfectly placed, just a little tapper,” Kerr said on the assist from Bahr.
The Cougars offense started out slowposting just one shoton goal against the Red Raiders defense.
Tech continued its high-pressure offense for the remainder of the first half, recording sevenshots that were either deflected out by the Cougars or caught by Houston’ssophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich.
The first half of the match ended with a 1-0 scoreled by the Red Raiders.
The second half of the match couldn’t come quick enough for Tech as senior forward Jillian Martinez buried a deep goal off her left foot in the 52nd minute to set the Red Raiders up 2-0 early in the second half.
“Jill’s goal, which was spectacular, really changed the game because now they had to come out and get after us, and we had the comfort of knowing that we had a two-goal lead. So, I think Jill’s goal really turned the game for us,”said Tom Stone, Texas Tech head soccer coach.
The Cougars offense attempted to retaliate asjunior midfielder Juliet Moore put up a shot that was blocked by the Red Raiders. Shortly after, graduate forward Allie Byrd failed to shoot on goal as the ball went off target.
“And that’s part of good defending, is if someone’s gonnaget a shot onyou, make them take a bad one,” Stone said.
After battling on defense, the Red Raiders offense found their third goal of the night in the 82nd minute coming again from Kerr as she found the bottom left of the goaltotaling hereighth goal of the season.
The Cougars offense was unable to find the goaland to stop the Red Raiders on offense as Tech defeated the Cougars 3-0.
Tech will take a week break as they prepare to take on the University of Texas. The match is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday in Austin, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.