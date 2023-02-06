Texas Tech tennis swept Wichita State on Monday at the Genesis Health Clubs in Wichita, Kansas, running away with a 4-0 bid over the Shockers. Following back-to-back losses against Auburn and Tulsa, the victory provided a bounce-back win for the Red Raiders.
Starting with the doubles, Tech’s team of fifth-year senior Franco Ribero and sophomore Piotr Pawlak defeated Richey King and Misha Misha Kvantaliani 6-3, granting the Red Raiders’ duo a team-leading fifth doubles victory for the year. Following up was a 6-4 victory by sophomores Tyler Stewart and Sebastian Abboud over Orel Ovil and Luke Bracks that clinched Tech the doubles point.
Tech continued into singles play with three two-set victories by Ribero, Abboud and freshman Lorenzo Equici. Ribero defeated Ovil 6-1, 6-4, Abboud beat King in two sets of 6-4 and Equici overthrew Alex Richards 6-4, 6-1.
The singles stretch secured the overall victory for Tech over Wichita State.
During the match, Tech senior Reed Collier forced an unfinished three-set match against no. 80 Kristoff Minarik, splitting the previous two sets 6-7, 6-2. Two other Red Raiders competed in unfinished singles matches, as Stewart battled Alejandro Jacome to 5-7, 6-3, 1-1 and senior Dimitrios Azoidis played Kvantaliani to 6-7, 4-3.
Tech will now look ahead to a home doubleheader against UTRGV and Abilene Christian on Feb. 12.
