The Texas Tech softball team swept UC-San Diego and Bethune-Cookman in their double header slate at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Big League Dreams Cathedral City in Palm Springs, California Saturday.
During the first win, Tech was up 4-1 by the second inning but UC-San Diego bounced back and took the lead 5-4 during the top of the fifth inning.
Fifth year-designated player Makinzy Herzog led the way for Tech with three RBI’s, including a two RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Red Raiders up 9-5.
Herzong’s RBI was immediately followed by junior center fielder Jacee Hamlin and freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff both hitting RBI singles to put Tech up 11-5. Junior Olivia Rains pitched the final two innings only allowing two hits which led the Red Raiders to victory 11-5 over the Tritons.
Sophomore Maddie Kuehl made her first start of the season in the win, moving to 1-0 in the win column.
Tech faced off against Bethune-Cookman for their second matchup of the evening.
Freshman Dee McCalrity got things started for the Red Raiders, striking an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning that saw Herzog score.
The momentum only got bigger for the Red Raiders. Tech ended up putting together a shutout and putting the run rule into effect after junior Abbie Orrick hit a foul ball into right field giving Tech another RBI as well as the victory 9-0.
Junior pitcher Olivia Rains only allowed one hit in the five innings pitched, moving to a 1-1 record for the season. Rains’ efforts moved the Red Raiders to a 12-4 record on the season.
Tech will head into their final game on the road before returning back to Lubbock for 10 games. The Red Raiders upcoming road test will be against California 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Palm Springs.
