No. 24 Texas Tech baseball extended its win streak to seven after sweeping its doubleheader against Western Illinois Saturday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders sailed past the Leathernecks in first game before escaping with a win in the night cap.
Sophomore left-hand pitcher Mason Molina started game one of the day and struck out six in 4.1 innings pitched. The sophomore gave up six runs (two earned) in his second outing of the year, as the Leathernecks rattled off seven hits against the Tech starter.
Junior right-hand pitcher Brandon Beckel relieved Molina in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three in 2.2 innings of work.
The Red Raiders dominated at the plate in their highest-scoring game of the season. Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash and freshman right fielder Gage Harellson led the way with six RBIs and four RBIs, respectively.
Notably, junior center-fielder Dillon Carter had a standout game offensively, reaching base on all six plate appearances while going 4-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Tech jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after first two innings, but the Leathernecks slowly chipped away and got within one run after an RBI infield single from third baseman Kyree Alexander in the top of the fifth inning.
The Red Raiders ran away with the game from that point on, posting six runs in the eighth inning en route to a 24-9 win in the first game of the doubleheader.
The second game of the doubleheader was highly-contested, as the Red Raiders didn't take their first lead until late in the contest.
The Leathernecks struck first with a pair of RBIs from first baseman J.R. Heavilin and catcher Adam Juran off Tech starter Taber Fast. Fast, a freshman from Chehalis, Washington, made his first collegiate start in the contest, allowing four earned runs in five innings of work.
The Red Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the second inning when first baseman Gavin Kash and designated hitter Drew Woodcox scored on an error by the Leathernecks.
After Western Illinois reclaimed the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, Tech responded with two of its own in the bottom half. Redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell scored sophomore left fielder Nolen Hester with an RBI double, while junior second baseman Austin Green tied the game at four with a sacrifice fly.
Woodcox gave the Red Raiders some cushion with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, his first long ball of the season. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish allowed a run in the ninth, but ultimately closed the game out as Tech clinched the series with a 6-5 victory.
The two teams will conclude the series Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
