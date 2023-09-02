In their second matchup of the Red Raider Classic, Texas Tech volleyball defeated Texas A&M Commerce Sept. 2 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Consistent play and stout defense helped the Red Raiders take their first win of the tournament.
The first set remained tight until after the media break, where Tech broke through on a 4-0 run to give themselves cushion. The Lions attempted to claw their way back, but the Red Raiders sealed the set at 25-19. Sophomore Brynn Williams led the way just as she did in the first game of the tournament, recording five kills in the set. Freshman Katelyn Cochran made it possible for her teammates with an impressive 10 assists, finishing the night with a whopping 25 assists.
Commerce’s Kitana Tuufuli set the tone to start the second set, recording three early kills, finishing with 12 on the game. Despite a few scoring runs from Tech, A&M Commerce found themselves within two points later in the set with a score of 21-19. Junior Libero Maddie Correa would close it off with her second 4-0 scoring run of the set.
The third set introduced us to a 5-0 Commerce-scoring run where they found themselves up 14-8 on the Red Raiders, their largest lead of the game. The Red Raiders quickly tied the set at 17 a piece behind solid defensive effort from Freshman Reagan Engler; Engler held the game high in blocks (7) after recording four the night before. Graduate Caitlin Dugan recorded six of her ten kills in the third and made plays at the net to help Tech push their 8-0 run.
Commerce would go on a 5-0 run to take a late 23-22 lead, their first set over 20 points all tournament. After a few rallies between both squads, Tech finished it off with a score of 27-25.
The victory is Tech’s first sweep of the season. Commerce didn’t win a set in each of their three games in the tournament. Tech now sits at 5-1 on the season.
The Red Raiders’ second game of the doubleheader is against the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns 7 p.m. at the USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.