Texas Tech men's basketball was victorious in the 2022 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, outlasting the Georgetown Hoyas 79-65 Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders edged out the win after the Hoyas stormed back from a 23-point second half deficit.
Tech head coach Mark Adams spoke on his message to the team and what went wrong during the game-changing run.
"We prayed," Adams said jokingly. "We start just kind of second guessing ourselves and hesitating, not running what we're supposed to be running ... but you look at the positive side, we were up 20-something points (so) they had to win the game twice."
The Hoyas hung with the heavily-favored Red Raiders throughout much of the first half, even tying the game at 20 with 8:42 remaining in the half following back-to-back jump shots from sophomore guard Brandon Murray. Tech took control with a 16-0 run late in the half that was capped off by a reverse slam dunk from senior forward Kevin Obanor.
With help from the aforementioned run, the Red Raiders scored 19 of the final 25 points of the half to head into the locker room with a 41-26 advantage. Both teams entered the break with nine turnovers apiece, though Tech outscored the Hoyas 14-4 on points off turnovers.
Four of Georgetown's first-half turnovers were courtesy of steals by senior guard De'Vion Harmon, matching his season-high, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders carried that momentum into the second half, thanks to a flurry of points from sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson. He scored eight of his season-high 18 points in the first five minutes of the second half.
Tyson touched on his increased confidence after recording his most field goal attempts (10) in five games.
"Me and Coach Adams having been talking all week ever since we left Maui, he has confidence in me to shoot the ball ... I just gotta go out there and do it," Tyson said. "It's the start to a new beginning ... I gotta keep coming out and being aggressive, I gotta keep trying to find my teammates."
Tyson was one of five Red Raiders to score in double-figures, as both he and Harmon posted a team-high 18 points. Only one bench player scored more than one point for the Red Raiders: junior guard D'Maurian Williams, who had six.
Adams said he has made it a point to shrink the rotation ahead of conference play, as no bench player logged more than 10 minutes of playing time.
"We decided to go with fewer in numbers just so that we could kind of get some pattern of guys knowing who's going to play and how long they're going to play and it worked pretty well for the most part," Adams said. "There's not one guy on that team that I don't think has some huge upside and potentially play major minutes for us when we get to the Big 12."
The Red Raiders appeared to be cruising to their 25th straight home win when they increased their lead to a game-high 23 with 13:43 left in regulation, but the Hoyas began chipping away immediately. Their much-needed run eventually came around the 10-minute mark in the second half, when sophomore guard Primo Spears' layup kicked off an 18-0 scoring run.
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing expressed the positives he saw in his team during the stretch, while also noting the fallbacks that allowed Tech to pull away in the end.
"We did a good job of playing the way the we wanted to play, pass-move-cut, get steals," Ewing said. "But then, we started trying to do it on our own, everything that we did that got us to that point we stopped doing."
The Red Raiders went over five minutes without a point, allowing the Hoyas to cut their deficit to one. Freshman guard Pop Isaacs scored a floater with 4:42 remaining to end Tech's drought, and set off 17-4 run to end the game.
Senior forward Kevin Obanor said he pleased with the team's resiliency against the Hoyas, while admitting that they have another level to reach before Big 12 play.
"We can't get content, I mean that's human nature," Obanor said. "That's just the next step for us to just keep like punching their throat, you know, just make that lead up to 40 ... we can't do that going against Kansas or Texas."
The Red Raiders out-rebounded Georgetown 41-23, led by a season-high 13 from sophomore forward Daniel Batcho. Batcho also notched his second double-double of the season in the win, adding 15 points to go along with his rebound total, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech won't return to the hardwood until Dec. 7, when the Red Raiders play host to Nicholls State University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.
