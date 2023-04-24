The Texas Tech softball team left Lawrence, Kansas Monday afternoon having suffered their second consecutive shutout against the Kansas Jayhawks, falling 3-0 at Arrocha Ballpark.
Tech gained momentum in the opening inning by loading up the bases early but could not bring in any runs. Kansas was able to capitalize in the bottom of the frame with fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz surrendering an RBI double to catcher Lyric Moore, her first of the series to give the Jayhawks an early 1-0 lead.
Only a pair of singles were hit in the following two innings until the fourth, where Jayhawks third baseman Ashlyn Anderson hammered Kansas’ second RBI double of the afternoon.
Although the Red Raiders put together a string of hits in the top of the sixth inning, Kansas answered in the bottom of the frame as first baseman Olivia Bruno struck a solo home run out to left center field, her eighth homer of the season, to give the Jayhawks a 3-0 lead.
Tech attempted to find its stride in the final inning by putting in sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover, but could not find an answer offensively, eventually falling to the Jayhawks, 3-0, and losing the series.
The loss dropped Tech to a 30-19 record on the season and a 4-11 record in Big 12 play.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock where they will await Oklahoma State for their final conference series of the season beginning Friday evening.
