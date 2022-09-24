In front of a capacity crowd (60,975) at Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech football upset No. 22 Texas 37-34 in overtime. Senior kicker Trey Wolff drilled the walk-off 20-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders their first home win over the Longhorns since 2008, according to Tech Athletics.
After the game, Tech head coach Joey McGuire compared this upset win over Texas to the 2008 game, when Graham Harrell connected with Michael Crabtree for a last-second touchdown to down the No. 1 Longhorns.
"That game was iconic for so many reasons," McGuire said of the 2008 contest. "I will tell you, I think that a lot of people, 60,000 people, will remember where they were September 24, and they'll remember how hard the Red Raiders fought to get the win."
Both offenses traded punches on their opening drives of the game: Texas took three plays for 62 yards for its opening touchdown, while it took the Red Raiders 18 plays and nearly six minutes to match. Tech converted two fourth downs on the drive, including a fourth and goal that quarterback Donovan Smith took four yards for a touchdown run.
Fourth down conversions became a theme for Tech, as the team finished 6-8 in such situations. Tech head coach Joey McGuire said the decisions to go for it on fourth down were a matter of opportunity.
"I know it's gonna sound weird, but there's are there are good fourth downs from the standpoint (of) you'd rather be fourth and one, rather be fourth and two, fourth and three, fourth and four ... ," McGuire said. "I thought (offensive coordinator Zach Kittley) did a good job on third down whenever he knew he had two downs to get us in some manageable fourth downs to go for."
Following a 40-yard field goal by Texas’ Bert Auburn, the Red Raiders propelled themselves in front with a 13-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. Junior running back Tahj Brooks capped off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown reception, his fifth touchdown of the season according to Tech Athletics.
The second quarter was all Texas, however, as the Longhorns outscored the Red Raiders 14-0 in the quarter to take a 24-14 advantage into the half. Texas quarterback Hudson Card finished the first 30 minutes with 203 yards passing, his most in a game this season, according to Texas Sports.
Tech cut it to a one-score deficit with a 37-yard field goal off the boot of Trey Wolff early in the second half, but Texas extended its lead to a game-high 14 points with a pair of big runs the following drive. Card broke free on a third and 10 and scrambled 22 yards, and junior running back Bijan Robinson finished the job with a 40-yard touchdown rush.
Although Robinson finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns, McGuire said he was pleased with how his defense competed against him.
"I thought we tackled, very well, the best running back in college football," McGuire said. "If you would've told me that (stat line), I would've probably bet my house we were gonna win the game. This dude is the best I've seen in a long time."
Tech responded the very next drive, mounting a 10-yard, 75-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown run by senior running back SaRodorick Thompson to cut the deficit to a single touchdown heading into the final quarter.
Tech’s defense kept the Red Raiders in the game throughout the second half: Texas went a string of three straight possessions that ended in punts, including back-to-back three-and-outs.
The Red Raiders managed to tie it up with under eight minutes to play after Smith connected with junior tight end Baylor Cupp for a 19-yard touchdown.
The game remained knotted at 31 for the next seven minutes until Tech kicker Trey Wolff put the Red Raiders ahead for the first time with a 45-yard field goal. The lead wouldn't last for long, however, as Card led the Longhorns on a four-play, 46-yard drive to put kicker Burt Auburn in field goal range.
Auburn drilled the 48-yard attempt through the uprights to tie the game at 34 with no time remaining in regulation.
On the first play of the overtime period, senior linebacker Krishon Merriweather punched the ball free from the grasp of Robinson, allowing senior defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr. to recover the fumble and hand the ball to the Red Raider offense.
Five plays later, the game was back in the hands (or feet) of Wolff. The senior described the moments before he took the decisive kick.
"We got down there (and) I knew that the big guys would protect, the snapper and holder were gonna operate perfectly for me like they always do," Wolff said. "Those are the moments that we've worked for."
Wolff's kicked sailed through the uprights, winning the game for Tech and unleashing a sea of Red Raider fans onto Cody Campbell Field. The game marked Tech's first win over the Longhorns since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite his second ranked win as a Division I head coach, McGuire said his team's focus is on the rest of conference play.
"I'm fired up to beat Texas, don't get me wrong, but I'm more fired up to be 1-0 (in conference play)," McGuire said. "I promise our guys are going to enjoy this ... we're going to take 24 hours to enjoy this victory and everything that has (Texas') brand on it will be down and we'll have a new logo up tomorrow to go 1-0."
The next logo on Tech's slate is the Kansas State Wildcats, as the Red Raiders will make the trip to Manhattan next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.