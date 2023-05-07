After seeing an early four-run lead disappear and another cut to one, Texas Tech edged Sam Houston State, 10-8, in the series rubber match Sunday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The Red Raiders led 8-4 after four innings, but the Bearkats scored four of the next five runs to make it a 9-8 Tech advantage entering the eighth inning. That would be it for Sam Houston, as junior reliever Brandon Beckel tossed two scoreless frames and senior right fielder Zac Vooletich added a key insurance run in the eighth inning.
The performance earned Beckel his fourth save of the year and second of the series.
"Based on the previous two games, hanging two zeros wasn't that easy, right?" Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "That (Sam Houston State) offense, they are resilient and they do put good at-bats together. Seems like to me when they got a pitch in the middle of the plate, they didn't miss it very often. So yeah, Beckel did a great job."
Beckel was the last of 14 pitchers used by Tech on the weekend, as the Bearkats lit up the Red Raider pitching staff for 27 runs across the three-game series. It was no different Sunday, as SHSU scored in five different innings and eight of its nine starters recorded hits.
"You want to use as many (pitchers) as you need to use," Tadlock said. "Was very pleased that Beckel went in and executed pitches there at the end and we didn't have to use another one."
The Red Raiders went step-for-step with the Bearkats' offensive production, scoring 25 runs of their own across the weekend. Vooletich provided a boost for the lineup, batting 7-12 in the series, including a 3-4, three-RBI day in the finale. His first-inning infield single extended his team-long hitting streak to 14 games, and he added his second home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"He's really evolving and really taking advantage of the opportunity," Tadlock said of Vooletich. "(He) makes making a lineup out really hard, because you're trying to pick between guys, but I know everybody's really happy he got in there and swung the bat good."
"He's the one that clearly you go 'Well, right now he's swinging the bat good enough he's gotta be in there,'" Tadlock added.
#TexasTech’s Zac Vooletich batted 3-4 with three RBI and a home run in the series finale against Sam Houston. He’s on a team-high 14-game hitting streak.His response when @JustinApod asked what’s been working at the plate: “I’m getting lucky.” pic.twitter.com/9iYoQybKmu— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) May 7, 2023
For the first time all series, the Red Raiders struck first, as two-out, two-run knocks from junior centre fielder Dillon Carter and sophomore catcher Hudson White made it a 4-0 ballgame at the end of the fourth. That lead was short-lived, as the Bearkats tagged Tech starter Taber Fast for three runs in the second inning and tied the game on left fielder Carlos Contreras' RBI double, knocking the freshman out of the game after 2.2 innings pitched.
Senior designated hitter Ty Coleman and redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell gave the Red Raiders the lead in the bottom half, launching back-to-back solo home runs off Sam Houston State starter Gavi Coldiron. Bazzell's fifth long ball of the season was tracked at 457 feet, one of two hits the three-hole hitter recorded in his return from a one-game suspension.
"Losing that guy Friday night, couldn't have him yesterday. I think he's a big key to the offense that we have," Coleman said of Bazzell. "He's one of the guys that gets it going. He's always on base, gets on base for the guy right behind him."
Bazzell and Vooletich each drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth to make it an 8-4 Tech lead, but despite Vooletich's solo home run in the sixth, the Bearkats stormed back after scoring in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Three different pitchers took the mound for Tech in the seventh in right-hander Bo Blessie, lefty Derek Bridges and Beckel, who pitched the final 2.2 innings.
The win improved the Red Raiders to 32-16 with eight regular-season games remaining.
"With last weekend loss (to Kansas State), we knew that we had to saddle up, especially getting closer to the postseason," Vooletich said. "It's been fun to tee up with (Sam Houston State). They put up a good fight."
Tech has a busy Tuesday lined up, as the Red Raiders will resume their delayed April 25 contest against Abilene Christian in the fourth inning, with its rescheduled April 4 contest to kick off immediately after.
